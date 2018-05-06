Get a first look at the new IKEA Oak Creek store with their virtual reality preview at McKinley Park

MILWAUKEE -- Before the Grand Opening of the IKEA Oak Creek store on Wednesday, May 16, find out what to expect in virtual reality! IKEA is offering the opportunity at McKinley Park Sunday morning, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
About the IKEA virtual reality preview (website)
Explore IKEA in a new dimension.
Come transport yourself into the thrilling world of IKEA Reality. Try your luck at interactive storage games, explore IKEA design through a snowstorm of quality duck feather filling, and unlock even more experiences by activating hidden HJARTA pillows.
Stop by our VR pop-up at McKinley Park May 5–6* and see for yourself the many reasons why people love IKEA!
Saturday 5/5 10am-6pm
Sunday 5/6 10am-6pm
McKinley Park
1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53214
*Weather permitting.