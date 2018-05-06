Get a first look at the new IKEA Oak Creek store with their virtual reality preview at McKinley Park

Explore IKEA in a new dimension.

Come transport yourself into the thrilling world of IKEA Reality. Try your luck at interactive storage games, explore IKEA design through a snowstorm of quality duck feather filling, and unlock even more experiences by activating hidden HJARTA pillows.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stop by our VR pop-up at McKinley Park May 5–6* and see for yourself the many reasons why people love IKEA!

Saturday 5/5 10am-6pm

Sunday 5/6 10am-6pm

McKinley Park

1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53214

*Weather permitting.