‘It’s so personal:’ Family hopes for return of fallen soldier’s American flag, stolen from their truck

YAKIMA, Wash. — A family is hoping to locate their fallen soldier’s American flag after it was stolen from their truck.

Shawn Marceau said his truck was broken into in Yakima, Washington and inside was an American flag that belonged to his son, Joe, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan.

He said the signatures of his son and two other fallen soldiers are displayed on the flag.

“The significance to anybody is really nothing, but to us, it is so personal because it’s their last signatures in their lives — and I think that is what makes it so important to us. It is part of our son and he had it there with him when he was killed,” said Marceau.

Marceau said he hopes someone will find the flag and return it and said there will be no questions asked if returned.