Kettle Moraine HS Junior big part of winning lacrosse team

WALES--Caleb Hotchkiss is a junior at Kettle Moraine High School. He is part of the two-time defending State Champion lacrosse team. The team is also the first in Wisconsin to be nationally ranked. Caleb says he started playing lacrosse in third grade. His uncle played and introduced the sport to him. Caleb says he loved it from the start. He says his greatest memory so far in lacrosse is the team's state championship game when he was a freshman. They were down 4 goals with under 3 minutes to play, and they came back and won in overtime. Fans rushed the field after the exciting victory. Caleb plans on playing lacrosse in college and says some Division 1 programs have showed interest in him.

Caleb Hotchkiss

Kettle Moraine HS

Junior

Lacrosse