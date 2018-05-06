× Brewers fall to Pirates 9-0

MILWAUKEE — Chad Kuhl and Richard Rodrguez combined on a two-hitter, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 on Sunday.

Adam Frazier, Jordy Mercer and Josh Bell hit solo homers for the Pirates.

Kuhl (4-2) allowed one hit in seven innings, struck out eight and walked two. Domingo Santana singled in the second and was erased on a double play.

Rodriguez struck out his first four batters, allowed Hernan Perez’s single up the middle, then stuck out his final two hitters.

Chase Anderson (3-3) gave up five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Frazier hit his first leadoff homer, his second home run this season, and Corey Dickerson added an RBI double later in the inning.

Mercer’s first homer since Sept. 11 made it 3-0 in the second. The Pirates added four runs in the sixth on a leadoff triple by Starling Marte and five consecutive one-out singles. Dickerson, Colin Moran, Mercer and Chad Kuhl drove in runs.

Bell homered in the seventh against Jorge Lopez.

Trainer’s room

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (right shoulder strain) will make a rehab start with Double-A Altoona, but it was pushed back a day to Monday.

Brewers: C Stephen Vogt (right shoulder), on a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi, came out of Saturday’s game after making a throw on a steal attempt. Vogt is scheduled to return to Milwaukee to be examined. … All-Star closer Corey Knebel (left hamstring) pitched Saturday at Biloxi and was scheduled to pitch again Sunday. “He’s on track to join us at the end of the week at the latest,” manager Craig Counsell said. … LHP Boone Logan (left triceps) is scheduled for at least one outing at Triple-A Colorado Springs after consecutive appearances Friday and Saturday at Biloxi.

Up next

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (2-2-, 4.01) us scheduled to open a two-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Nova allowed eight runs — five earned — and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings in his last start.

Brewers: Milwaukee closes its homestand with two games against Cleveland starting Tuesday. LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 1.50) makes his second start after opening the season on the DL. He allowed one run and three hits in six innings on Wednesday in beating Cincinnati in his Brewers debut.