Man taken to hospital via Flight for Life after motorcycle struck deer in Washington County

TOWN OF TRENTON — A man, 44, from the Town of Farmington had to be taken to the hospital via Flight for Life after his motorcycle struck a deer on Saturday night, May 5.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wallace Lake Road west of Poplar Road in the Town of Trenton in Washington County.

Sheriff’s officials said the man was located lying in the ditch with a severe head injury.

Wallace Lake Road was closed for about an hour.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man had been driving eastbound on Wallace Lake Road when he struck the deer He was ejected, and wasn’t wearing a helmet.