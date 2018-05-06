× Milwaukee Brewers announce plans to honor memory of former coach, broadcaster Davey Nelson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced their plans on Sunday, May 6 to honor the memory of Davey Nelson who passed away last month.

Nelson was a member of the Brewers family since 2001 and a former Marjor League All Star infielder. He passed away on April 23 after battling a long illness at the age of 73.

The Brewers will be honoring Nelson in many ways — starting with Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Prior to the game, there will be a moment of silence to remember Nelson.

Additional activities will take place during the Brewers’ June 21 through 24 series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

For years, the FOX Sports Wisconsin stage in Miller Park’s right field was home to Nelson for pre- and post-game shows. On June 23, the stage will become a permanent memorial to Nelson as it will be renamed “Nelly’s Corner.” A memorial plaque will be placed there to formally name it in his honor.

Brewers players and coaches will wear a “Nelly” memorial patch on their jersey sleeves for each of the four games against the Cardinals.

Proceeds from the Brewers Community Foundation 50-50 Raffle on Saturday, June 23 will go toward Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa, a charity that has always been close to Nelson’s heart. Fans and friends are encouraged to make a donation in Nelson’s memory at openarmshome.com.

“We have been reminded every day of the impact that Davey had on countless individuals, not just in baseball, and not only in our community, but across the globe,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “It’s our honor to put in place these remembrances, and we will continue work that he did every day to help others.”

The celebration of Nelson’s life will continue on Monday, June 25 with the 10th Annual Davey Nelson Celebrity Golf Classic held in Kohler. Though he was battling a long illness, it was Nelson’s wish to carry on with the tournament, and the day promises to be full of many things that he treasured: golf, good food, camaraderie and fundraising for Open Arms and Brewers Community Foundation. To learn more or register for the event, please visit Brewers.com/Davey.

According to a press release from the Milwaukee Brewers:

Nelson joined the Brewers in 2001 as roving minor league outfield instructor and became the Major League first base coach for the Brewers in 2003. In 2006, he moved into a broadcasting (FOX Sports Wisconsin analyst) and front office role for the organization. Prior to joining the Brewers, Nelson spent time with the White Sox, A’s, Expos and Indians in coaching roles. A 10-year Major League veteran, Nelson played from 1968-77 as an infielder with the Indians, Senators, Rangers and Royals. In 1973, he was an American League All-Star with Texas as he hit .286 with 43 stolen bases in 142 games. Born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Nelson graduated from Junípero Serra High School in California. He attended Compton Junior College for one year and Los Angeles State College for two years. Nelson also served in the Army Reserve for six years. Nelson served on the board of directors for Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa, an organization that serves as a home to over 50 children who are either orphaned or do not have a stable family situation. His annual golf tournament has helped raise significant funding for the organization.