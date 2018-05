× Police: Woman shot, injured near 12th & Cherry in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a woman arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, May 6.

It happened near 12th and Cherry shortly around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators say two groups of people were fighting which led to gunfire — injuring the 28-year-old woman.

She is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury and is expected to survive.