Veterans rip Kevin Nicholson over comments questioning ‘cognitive thought process’ of vets who vote for Dems

MILWAUKEE — The Republican faithful will make a key decision at this week’s state convention in Milwaukee. Will they endorse Leah Vukmir or Kevin Nicholson to take on Democrat Tammy Baldwin? Nicholson made waves when he questioned the “cognitive thought process” of military veterans who vote for Democrats. He refused to apologize and says serving in the military is a conservative value.

Nicholson, a Marine veteran running for U.S. Senate is hearing it from both sides. Nine Republican veterans, including two state lawmakers, signed a letter demanding Nicholson apologize for what he said at a Republican debate when GOP opponent Leah Vukmir questioned his conservative record.

“I would look to the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan if you want it. That’s where I would look. I know that doesn’t mean much to certain politicians. I know that darn well (that’s wrong),” said Nicholson.

Days later, Nicholson questioned the “cognitive thought process” of military veterans who vote for Democrats.

“I went into the Navy in ’82,” said Tom Palzewicz.

Palzewicz is a Democratic veteran running for a different seat in Congress representing the Milwaukee suburbs. He says Nicholson is wrong about vets.

“I took an oath to protect the constitution. It’s not the constitution for conservatives or liberals.It’s the country’s constitution,” said Palzewicz.

Nicholson was once president of the College Democrats of America. On the radio on Friday, May 4, he said Democrats demean and belittle the constitution.

“There’s just a whole lot of people in politics asking for apologies all the time. It is like a full-time job for these people,” said Nicholson.

News/Talk 1130 WISN’s Dan O’Donnell: “So, just to circle back on this then, you are not going to apologize for this in any way?”

“No, of course not,” said Nicholson.

The 2018 State Convention is Saturday, May 12 in Milwaukee. For Vukmir, winning the party’s endorsement is critical. Nicholson has led what little polling has been done, and he’s also leading in fundraising.

Either candidate will need 60 percent of the vote from party activists to win the endorsement.