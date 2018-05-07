× $425K: Herb Kohl Philanthropies flash-funds 578 project requests from teachers at DonorsChoose.org

MILWAUKEE — Herb Kohl Philanthropies on Monday, May 7 funded all Wisconsin project requests (one per teacher) on the education crowdfunding site DonorsChoose.org — in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week — and to celebrate the hard work and important contributions of Wisconsin teachers this school year.

According to a news release, 578 projects totaling $425,000 were flash-funded across the state “to thank teachers for making a positive impact on the lives of Wisconsin children.”

“What teachers do every day for students inspires me to provide this support,” said Herb Kohl in the release. “These classroom projects are just another example of how teachers go the extra mile to provide for their students. While their efforts are priceless, the materials cost money – money I know teachers

all-too-often spend out of their own pockets.”

In addition, starting Tuesday, May 8, Herb Kohl Philanthropies will provide further support for Wisconsin classrooms in the form of a 2-to-1 special match offer to support social/emotional learning projects.

According to the release, the matching grant will help leverage a $75,000 commitment into an additional $112,500 worth of direct classroom

supplies and educational materials for teachers requesting mental and emotional wellness resources that help students become happy and connected members of their communities.

This match offer invites teachers to request materials and experiences they need to help foster social/emotional wellness in their classrooms, schools and communities.

For every dollar of support for these projects, Herb Kohl Philanthropies will match them 2-to-1 until the offer expires.

On Monday morning, Herb Kohl posted a “You just got funded” message for 578 teachers in 359 schools impacting 51,739 students, letting teachers know how much he values their dedication, innovation and inspiration.