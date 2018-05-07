A powerful project: Make a simple electric motor using stuff you already have at home

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for some high-voltage fun? Professor Maria and Dr. Ellie Ment from Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some experiments involving electricity.
To try these experiments at home you will need:
- Batteries
- Paper Clips
- Copper wire
- Magnet
- Duct Tape
About Mad Science (website)
Mad Science offers a large selection of after-school, preschool, summer and vacation programs, workshops, special events and birthday parties. From entertaining educational programs to educational entertainment, Mad Science sparks imaginative learning. All Mad Science programs are animated at your location by highly-trained professional instructors equipped with awe-inspiring gear. We come to you or you can visit our lab in Franklin!