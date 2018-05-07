All-City Arts Festival: The artistic talent of Milwaukee’s kids will be on full display this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- The artistic talent of Milwaukee's kids will be on full display this weekend along the lakefront. The first ever All-City Arts Festival will happen at Henry Maier Festival Park. Multicultural club advisory Manee Jadolon and teachers Engjellushe Kupi and Bertha Barillas join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About MPS All-City Arts Festival (website)

In collaboration with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., and the Summerfest Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee Public Schools presents the MPS All-City Arts Festival!

This three-day event will take place at Henry Maier Festival Park located at 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 9–11, 2018.

Building on the success of the Biennial Music Festival, the MPS All-City Arts Festival is now expanding to showcase all art forms offered in city of Milwaukee schools. This event will involve students from all regions at the elementary, middle, and high school levels presenting music, dance, art, spoken word, and theater performances. This work is supported and enhanced by the number of partnerships among various public and private schools, artists, arts organizations, and the community.

In its 47th year, the MPS All-City Arts Festival will be the exciting finale to the Year of the Arts in Milwaukee Public Schools. All are welcome to cheer on our city's talented youth on its most famous stage.