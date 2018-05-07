‘Dinosaurs! A Jurassic Journey’ runs May 26 through September 3 at the Milwaukee County Zoo 🦖 🦕

MILWAUKEE — Dinosaurs were unloaded at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Monday, May 7.

This, in advance of the new exhibit “Dinosaurs! A Jurassic Journey,” which opens May 26 and runs through Sept. 3.

According to a news release, visitors will be able to interact with life-size replicas of their favorite dinosaurs in the outdoor exhibit sponsored by Sendik’s Food Markets. It’ll feature more than 20 robotic creatures in a tropical, lush outdoor exhibit.

Returning dinosaurs from past years include the Tyrannosaurus rex, one of the most popular and largest dinosaurs that ever lived, and the Dilophosaurus, known for the semi-circular plates that grew on its head. The Brachiosaurus, one of the tallest and largest known dinosaurs, will also make an appearance in the exhibit. Numerous new dinosaurs will join the group at the Zoo, including the Elaphrosaurus, a fast, bipedal dinosaur with a long neck, and Suchomimus, a Spinosaurid dinosaur that lived in East Africa and known for its big claws and long jaws.

Additional new dinosaurs include:

Amargasaurus and Baby

Iguanodon

Iguanodon Nest

Pachyrhinosaurus (Photo-Op)

Quetzalcoatlus

Sarchosuchus

Utahraptor

The news release notes that each of these dinosaurs is created by a team of designers, engineers and artists, who work to bring them to life. Each one has an electronic brain, which controls its movement and sound.

“Dinosaurs! A Jurassic Journey” will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and located in the outdoor habitat behind the Small Mammals Building.

Admission is $3 per person, after regular zoo admission.

CLICK HERE to learn more.