Driving through Waukesha County? Wisconsin State Patrol conducting aerial traffic enforcement

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Drivers take note! The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial traffic enforcement on Monday, May 7 along I-94 in Waukesha County.

State Patrol aircraft and ground-based officers will be watching for speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers.

The specially equipped State Patrol aircraft use highway markings and a timing device known as VASCAR to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Aerial enforcement missions are often announced in advance via WisDOT’s Facebook and Twitter pages.