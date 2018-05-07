× Free or discounted admission: Summerfest officials reveal daily promotions for 2018

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials on Monday, May 7 revealed the admission promotion schedule for Summerfest 2018 presented by American Family Insurance, featuring new additions and returning fan favorites.

Last year, 115,935 fans took advantage of free or discounted admission promotions.

Wednesday, June 27 • Noon — 3 p.m.

Johnson Controls “Stomp Out Hunger” Day with FOX6 News

All patrons arriving between noon – 3 p.m. who donate three non-perishable food items will receive one free weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate as well as the North and South Gates. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Friday, June 29 • Noon — 3 p.m. (New this year)

Show Your College Pride Day

All patrons arriving between noon-3 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat representing the participating colleges or universities will receive one free weekday admissions ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Shirts or hats only from the following colleges or universities will be accepted: Alverno College, Bryant & Stratton College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carroll University, Concordia University, Lawrence University, Marquette University, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Area Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Stop by the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to receive your ticket. Also, make sure to stop by your school’s booth at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Forecourt to say hello and show your support!

Saturday, June 30 • Noon — 3 p.m. (While supplies last)

Goodwill Day

The first 1,500 patrons receive one free general admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only, when presenting an original specially marked receipt showing a minimum purchase of $10.00 made at a Goodwill Store & Donation Center between June 1 and June 30, 2018. No copies or hand written receipts will be accepted. Arrive early as this is a popular promotion.

Sunday, July 1 • Noon — 3 p.m. (While supplies last)

Kohl’s Family Day

The first 2,500 patrons who donate three nutritious non-perishable food items for kids will receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Suggested items include: canned chicken or tuna, fruits canned in 100% juice and low sodium vegetables. All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

Sunday, July 1 • Noon — 3 p.m.

Summerfest Military Appreciation Day with News/Talk 1130 WISN

All active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four family members, who present their Military ID at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted free.

Sunday July, 1 • 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. (New this year)

Sunday Fun-Day presented by Subway

Celebrate your Sunday at Summerfest with great entertainment, food and beverages! Enjoy bands like: Paul Cebar and the Tomorrow Sound, Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets, Great White, Lynch Mob, Wishbone Ash, Edgar Winter Band, Fastball, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, A Flock of Seagulls, Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts. All patrons arriving between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will be able to purchase admission tickets for $10 and all beverages (excluding ice cream drinks and smoothies) will be 50 percent off.

Tuesday, July 3 • Noon — 4 p.m.

Direct Supply Seniorfest Day

All patrons age 60 and up will be admitted free when they check in at the designated turnstile at any gate. Those seniors will also receive an offer for $2 off a food and beverage (non-alcoholic) purchase over $10. Spend the day enjoying music spanning a range of genres including: Under the Streetlamp, The Booze Brothers, Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, Downtown Harrison, the Direct Supply Golden Idols, Professor Pinkerton & The Magnificients and many more.

Tuesday, July 3 • Noon — 3 p.m.

H.O.G.® Member Day at Summerfest

Receive one free weekday admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only, when presenting a valid H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group®) card. One admission per card. In addition, H.O.G.® members will have exclusive access to the Harley-Davidson™ Hospitality Deck located at the Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse between noon – 9 p.m. Limited space; first-come, first-served. Once the deck reaches capacity, access will be on a “one out, one in” basis.

Wednesday, July 4

Download the Summerfest app fueled by Pepsi

There’s no better guide to the lineup, stage schedules and entire Summerfest experience! While supplies last, 15,000 free digital general admission tickets, valid only for July 4, are being offered when you download the Summerfest App and claim your free ticket. Limit one per device.

Thursday, July 5 • Noon — 3 p.m.

Sentry Foods and Dean’s Milk & Ice Cream Children’s Fest Day with TODAY’S TMJ4

All patrons arriving between noon – 3 p.m. will be admitted free! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities including the Map of Fun and the Family Ticket Package drawing. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Friday, July 6 • Noon — 3 p.m. (while supplies last)

Red Lobster Day (New this year)

The first 750 patrons who show a receipt of purchase from Red Lobster during its Lobster and Shrimp Summerfest event between May 28 and July 6 will receive free admission to Summerfest valid only for the day and time of the promotion.

Saturday, July 7 • Noon — 3 p.m. (while supplies last)

Northwestern Mutual “Make A Child Smile” Day

The first 1,500 patrons who donate new or gently used children’s books (preferably picture books and early readers for children, birth through age 10) with a $10 minimum value will receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All books collected will be donated to the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.

Sunday, July 8 • Noon — 3 p.m.

Summerfest “Fan Appreciation” Day presented by Meijer

All patrons arriving between noon and 3 p.m. will be admitted for free compliments of Meijer and Summerfest!

Milwaukee Business Journal Power Lunch

All patrons presenting an original coupon (printed in the Milwaukee Business Journal) at any ticket window will receive one free weekday admission ticket valid noon to 2 p.m. that same day. Duplications will not be accepted, original coupons only.

All exchanges, unless otherwise stated, will take place at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth, which is located at the Mid Gate Plaza. All admission promotions are subject to change.

CLICK HERE for more information on Summerfest 2018.