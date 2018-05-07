First Lady Melania Trump launches ‘BE BEST’ awareness campaign for kids

WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is launching her initiative as first lady and she’s branding it “BE BEST.”

She is unveiling the campaign Monday at the White House Rose Garden.

Mrs. Trump is concentrating her effort on three areas that she says challenge children: physical health, social media and opioid abuse.

The first lady has spent more than a year reading to children, learning about babies born addicted to drugs and hosting major online and social media companies to talk about cyberbullying.

The first lady says she’s concerned that today’s children are less prepared to manage their emotions and too often turn to destructive or addictive behavior, such as bullying or drug addiction. She says adults should “be best” at educating children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life.