× Milwaukee Fire Dept. responds to call for pedestrian struck at UWM’s campus

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Maryland and Kenwood — at the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

A deputy chief told FOX6 News one person was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene — and we will update this story as soon as more information is available