Milwaukee man charged following scuffle with MPD officers near 51st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Demetrious Lowe, 25, has been criminally charged following a scuffle between four Milwaukee police officers on Wednesday, May 2 near 51st and Capitol. Lowe is facing three counts of battery to law enforcement officer. He is being held on more than $12,000 bail.

Lowe was taken into custody on Saturday, May 5 — after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. His family said he’s had several surgeries since the incident and suffered injuries to his ribs, shoulder and neck. They said they fear being in jail isn’t good for his physical or mental well-being.

According to the criminal complaint, police were originally called to the neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. following a report that a man who was suffering from a mental health episode, had become violent toward relatives as well as other residents.

Chief Morales said a caller stated the man had kicked her door in, and indicated she was hiding behind a car. She said he had not been acting normally since the weekend, and she believed someone put something in his drink.

When police arrived on scene, they located Lowe walking in the area of 51st and Capitol — not far from the original address of the service call. Officers attempted to speak with him, but he responded incoherently and refused to cooperate with the officers’ commands. When officers attempted to arrest him, he assumed a fighting stance and actively fought with officers.

The complaint indicates one officer deployed his O.C. spray — but this has no effect on Lowe. Lowe allegedly then punched this officer in the face — knocking him backward into the street. The officer suffered a broken mustache bone.

At that time, three other officers surrounded Lowe and delivered baton strikes to no avail. Lowe then punched another officer — knocking him to the ground. Another officer responded to the scene and positioned himself behind Lowe. The complaint indicates Lowe struck that officer in the face — knocking him backwards.

The complaint indicates another officer suffered a thumb sprain during the struggle with Lowe.

After several minutes, Lowe was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and for a mental health evaluation, police said.

Cellphone video from witnesses and police body camera video has been released in this case.

Police said the following about the four officers who were injured during the incident:

The first officer is a male with eight years of service on the force. He received significant facial injuries from being punched by the subject multiple times.

The second officer is a male with ten years of service on the force. He received swelling and contusions to his head, face and body from being punched by the subject.

The third and fourth officers are both males, each with four years of service. They both received swelling and contusions from the incident.

Three Milwaukee police officers were placed on administrative duty, and a fourth was placed on administrative suspension after the arrest.