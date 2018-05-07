Most call it “dirt” but gardeners call it “soil” — the ground work to do this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tulips, Daffodils and Crocus, oh, my! Despite the April snow storms, these flowers are the opening act in yards and gardens all over town. See what comes up first and what we can expect to take the stage next.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most call it "dirt" but gardeners call it "soil". We'll talk about the "ground work" to do this spring.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready, Set .... Grow! There are over a dozen crops that can be seeded directly into the garden now. Learn the options, make your choices and "sow".

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.