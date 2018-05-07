Oak Creek police ask for help in search for missing 53-year-old man

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police are asking for your help in their search for 53-year-old Larry Schulz.

Officials say Schulz resides at a group home in Oak Creek (near 6th and Puetz) — and the care giver there advised she last observed Schulz at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, when he walked out of the residence to go for a walk.

Schulz is 6’2″, weighs 182 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black slacks, black Nike shoes, black and white shirt, black tie, American flag baseball hat, a black Velcro digital watch, a black jacket, and a blue and silver backpack. He wears prescription glasses and also has a goatee. Officials say Schulz took his mountain bike which is described as dark in color and possibly has a flat tire.

Schulz is developmentally delayed, suffers from obstructive hydrocephalus and anxiety. He takes medications which are needed daily.

Officials say Schulz has no money with him and did not take his medications. He is known to ride the bike trails and has gone to Wisconsin Dells on the bike in the past.

If you have information that could help locate Schulz, you are urged to call Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.