× Police: 37-year-old man shot, wounded and then dropped off at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday morning, May 7 near 37th and Florist on the city’s north side.

Officials say the 37-year-old male victim was shot around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding that shooting are unknown.

Milwaukee police say the victim was then dropped off at a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is seeking a motive and searching for suspect(s).