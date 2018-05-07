× President Trump to award Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL for daring rescue

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring 2002 assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop.

The White House says President Trump will present the award this month to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski, who was leading a reconnaissance team that came under fire.

The White House says Slabinski “boldly rallied” his team and organized “a daring assault” to rescue a stranded teammate.

It says Slabinski carried a “seriously wounded teammate down a sheer cliff face” while leading “an arduous trek across one kilometer of precipitous terrain, through waist-deep snow while continuing to call fire on the enemy.”

The award is given to those who risk their lives and go above and beyond the call of duty.