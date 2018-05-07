× Raymond Szmanda, known as the ‘Menards Guy’ has passed away at 91

ANTIGO — Raymond Szmanda, known as the “Menards Guy” because he was a spokesman for the company has passed away at the age of 91, according to an obituary posted on the Bradley Funeral Home & Crematory website.

According to the obituary, Szmanda passed away on Sunday, May 6 at his home after he’d been placed in hospice care. He was born in Milwaukee.

According to MenardsGuy.com, Szmanda was the company’s spokesman from 1976-1998, and then from 1999 on, he made periodic apperances as the spokesman — retiring in 2002.

He worked in radio and television as an announcer beginning in 1951, and from 1958 on, he was a self-employed freelance announcer. He also owned and operated a broadcast school in Wausau from 1959-1978.

Szmanda was a graduate of the American Institute of Air and took writing classes at UWM and UW — and he attended Bay View High School in Milwaukee.

He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Navy.

He and his wife, Maxine had four sons and three daughters. Maxine passed away in November of 2000.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St John Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Mausoleum.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A parish wake service will be held at 6:30 p.m. also at the funeral home.