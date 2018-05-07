× Red Dot in Wauwatosa temporarily closed after fire caused moderate damage; no one hurt

WAUWATOSA — Red Dot near 67th and North in Wauwatosa will be temporarily closed after a fire Monday afternoon, May 7.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m.

First arriving crews encountered a significant fire on the first floor of the restaurant. The business was closed at the time of the fire, but an

employee from a neighboring business noticed the fire and called 911.

The business suffered moderate damage from the fire.

The exact cause is undetermined, but appears to have started on the first floor in the southwest corner of the building.

No one was hurt. A damage estimate hasn’t been released.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department was assisted by the Wauwatosa Police Department and neighboring fire departments including Milwaukee, North Shore, Brookfield, and Elm Grove EMS.