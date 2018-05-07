× Senator Lena Taylor, cited for disorderly conduct over argument with bank teller, justifies comments

MILWAUKEE — State Senator Lena Taylor, who is accused of using offensive language during an argument with a bank teller at Wells Fargo in downtown Milwaukee justified her comments on Monday, May 7.

Taylor was cited for disorderly conduct.

Bank personnel told police Taylor used the “N-word” during the argument. Taylor told police she called the teller a “house (N-word).”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that during an interview on WNOV, Taylor said she thought she could speak that way because both she and the teller are black and conversations in black culture are different than other conversations.

Taylor has pleaded not guilty to the disorderly conduct citation and has a pre-trial appearance in August.