Spring marks the beginning of baby season: You can help wild animals like these orphaned gray squirrels

MILWAUKEE — We saw several inches of snow in late April, but now that Mother Nature finally has her act together and it’s looking and feeling like spring in SE Wisconsin, officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center want you to be on the lookout for wild animals in need.

On Monday, May 7, they shared an adorable photo of two baby gray squirrels — animals that were unfortunately orphaned.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Center officials said “someone cared enough to bring them in for the professional care they deserve,” and used the case to stress that if you come upon a wild animal in need, you should give them a call.

They said in spring, when the weather warms, it gets “incredibly busy” for rehabilitators as this marks the beginning of baby season and migration season.

They’ve complied some online resources for those who have found a sick, injured or orphaned wild animal, those who need help removing or co-existing with a wild animal and those who want to help prevent window collisions involving migratory songbirds.

CLICK HERE to access those resources.

You can also call the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center with questions at (414) 431-6204.