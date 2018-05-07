WBA recognizes FOX6 News as Large Market News Operation of the Year for 2017
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) handed out its Awards for Excellence on Saturday, May 5 — and we are proud to tell you FOX6 News was recognized as Large Market News Operation of the Year for 2017.
In addition, FOX6 News won eight first place awards for the following:
- Best morning newscast: FOX6 WakeUp at 7 a.m. (June 1, 2017)
- Best spot news: Didion Milling plant explosion
- Best hard news/investigative: Secret Discipline (Bryan Polcyn, Stephen Davis, Andrew Konkle, Tim Primeau & Dave Michuda)
- Best use of sports video: God’s classroom (Brandon Cruz & Mickie Leach)
- Best specialty programming: Perry’s People (Ted Perry, Sara Smith & WITI Staff)
- Best editorial/commentary: Teditorial, A much-needed joint effort (Ted Perry)
- Best web story: Drug bust operation (Ashley Sears & Katie DeLong)
- Best commercial: Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Homes (Matt Close & Jeff Darrow)