161 students, including 5 from Wisconsin, named 2018 US Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced on Tuesday, May 8 the 54th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. It recognizes 161 high school seniors (including five from Wisconsin) for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,200 candidates qualified for the 2018 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams, through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations or the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ competition.

The 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and from U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts and 20 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

The 2018 ceremony will be held June 24, when each honoree will receive a Presidential Scholar Medallion.

The Wisconsin winners include:

Charles X. Hua, Middleton – West High School

Xavier Lightfoot, Milwaukee – Pius XI Catholic High School

Nabeel J. Quryshi, Mequon – University School of Milwaukee

Julian Rhee, Brookfield – Brookfield East High School

Sophia F. Sun, Brookfield – Brookfield Central High School

