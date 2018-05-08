× 19 homes, 1 car impacted by water main break on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A crew with the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is working to resolve a water main break at 26th and Lloyd.

The break appeared on Tuesday morning, May 8. One car was impacted by the break — and so were 19 nearby homes.

Officials are not sure what caused the break. But crews will put in a temporary patch to deal with the repair area until a street crew can fix in permanently.

If you do hit a pothole, you can contact the city clerk’s office to submit a claim by calling 414-286-2221 or by CLICKING HERE.