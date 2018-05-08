× 12 ‘Lotto Ladies’ split $1 million Powerball prize

AMERY — The “Lotto Ladies” are the lucky winners of $1 million from the Saturday, March 10 Powerball drawing. Their ticket matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The “Lotto Ladies” split the $1 million prize among the following:

Jenny Karpenske of Amery

Nicole Pettay of Amery

Danielle Carlson of Amery

Amy Forrest of Deer Park

Michelle Anderson of Clear Lake

Saheer Khoury of Amery

Tracy Pett of Clear Lake

Darla Bartschenfeld of Amery

Michelle Stoner of New Richmond

Deanne LaBlanc of Clayton

Mary Kieffer of Clear Lake

Joy Silvis of Amery

Each woman received $83,333.33.

The winning Powerball numbers from the Saturday, March 10 Powerball drawing were 43, 44, 54, 61 and 69 with a Powerball of 22. The Power Play number was 3.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dick’s Market at 1050 River Place Mall in Amery (Polk County).

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

The next Powerball drawing will be, Wednesday May 9. The estimated jackpot is $233 million ($139.1 million cash).

How to Play

Plays cost $2 each

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing

Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won