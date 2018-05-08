12 ‘Lotto Ladies’ split $1 million Powerball prize
AMERY — The “Lotto Ladies” are the lucky winners of $1 million from the Saturday, March 10 Powerball drawing. Their ticket matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball.
The “Lotto Ladies” split the $1 million prize among the following:
- Jenny Karpenske of Amery
- Nicole Pettay of Amery
- Danielle Carlson of Amery
- Amy Forrest of Deer Park
- Michelle Anderson of Clear Lake
- Saheer Khoury of Amery
- Tracy Pett of Clear Lake
- Darla Bartschenfeld of Amery
- Michelle Stoner of New Richmond
- Deanne LaBlanc of Clayton
- Mary Kieffer of Clear Lake
- Joy Silvis of Amery
Each woman received $83,333.33.
The winning Powerball numbers from the Saturday, March 10 Powerball drawing were 43, 44, 54, 61 and 69 with a Powerball of 22. The Power Play number was 3.
The winning ticket was purchased at Dick’s Market at 1050 River Place Mall in Amery (Polk County).
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
The next Powerball drawing will be, Wednesday May 9. The estimated jackpot is $233 million ($139.1 million cash).
How to Play
- Plays cost $2 each
- Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing
- Choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26
- Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won