Charges filed against snow removal contractor accused of preying on elderly: 111 nationwide; 28 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A Cottage Grove, Minnesota man contracted to remove snow for elderly victims through his company “Snow Angels,” has been charged by the Wisconsin Department of Justice — accused of never completing the services.

DOJ officials said there are 111 elderly victims nationwide, and 28 in Wisconsin — many of them over the age of 60.

Matthew Erickson was arrested Tuesday, May 8 — and DOJ officials said Elm Grove police and law enforcement officials in Minnesota teamed up to take him into custody. He’s in custody in Minnesota, awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

Victims have been identified in the following states: Wisconsin, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Rhode Island.

Twenty-eight victims are from Wisconsin, and reside in Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington and Racine counties.

In Wisconsin, the total amount of restitution is currently $13,060; nationwide, the amount is in excess of $50,000.

This case is being prosecuted by DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Rich Chiapete.