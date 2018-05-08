City-wide game: Imagine an escape room, combined with the hit show The Amazing Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Almost $2,000 in cash prizes will be on the line at a city-wide event in Racine in a couple of week.s All you have to do is assemble your team and solve the puzzles. Carl is tackling a taste of "Escape Racine."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Escape Racine (website)

WHAT IS AN ESCAPE ROOM? Escape rooms are a type of live adventure game in which people are locked in a room with other participants and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape the room within a set time limit.

HOW MANY PEOPLE CAN FIT IN A ROOM? Our rooms are designed to fit 2-10 people. Have a larger group? We can make some adjustments.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARE YOU WHEELCHAIR FRIENDLY? But of course!

WILL WE HAVE THE ROOM TO OURSELVES? Yes! Once the first booking is made, our system will close off all other reservations. If you'd like to add more people to your room, give us a call and we'll open the booking up for them.