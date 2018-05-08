× Marquette University police issue safety alert after armed robbery near campus

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s Department of Public Safety is warning students to be alert — after an armed robbery in downtown Milwaukee near campus. It happened near 14th and State.

According to officials, around 1:15 a.m. two suspects followed the victim into an apartment building, displayed a weapon and struck the victim. They took money and property, then fled on foot.

The victim, who is not affiliated with Marquette, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:

Walk in pairs or groups, being aware of your surroundings at all times.

Use the LIMO and safety patrol services provided by MUPD. Call (414) 288-6363 for Student Safety Patrol escorts.

During evening hours watch for the LIMO with strobe lights patrolling the perimeters of campus; the driver may ask if you want a ride or want to request a walking escort.

Make sure someone knows when you leave and when to expect you back.

Do not become distracted by talking on your cell phone or listening to music through headphones at a high volume.

Travel on well-lit, busy streets and avoid walking through alleys and parking lots.

Be aware of places along your path of travel that could conceal a criminal (shrubbery, building recesses, etc.). Avoid or keep a distance from these areas whenever possible.

Take note of suspicious vehicles, especially those that appear to be circling the block or driving unusually slow. If you observe a suspicious vehicle, relay its description and location to MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

If you think someone is following you, cross the street, head for a well-populated, well-lit area and contact MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

If you plan to drink, do so in moderation to avoid putting yourself in a position of increased risk.

If approached, give up your property.