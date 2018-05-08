May is Michigan Wine Month: How you can plan your trip around the lake

MILWAUKEE -- May is Michigan Wine Month and with Michigan being just across the lake -- why not head to the "Napa Valley of the Midwest." Liz Berger, operations manager of Chateau Chantal, joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about the wineries of Michigan and where to start planning your wine vacation.
- Michigan is the fourth largest grape-growing state.
- Most of Michigan`s wine grapes are grown within 25 miles of Lake Michigan where the 'lake effect' protects the vines with snow in winter and protects against an early spring bud break and damage due to late spring frosts.
- The number of wineries in state continues to grow, with 140 producers of Michigan wine!
- Michigan Wine Month kicks off in May with specials, events and more all geared toward encouraging visitors to plan a Michigan wine getaway!