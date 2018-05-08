× Milwaukee Common Council votes to replace lead service lines at daycares

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee taxpayers will foot the bill to replace lead service lines running to daycare centers in the city under a proposal unanimously approved by the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, May 8.

The measure goes to Mayor Tom Barrett for his signature.

Under the legislation, the city will pay the full cost to replace the privately owned portion of the lines. Milwaukee has replaced 150 lead service lines serving child care centers, but city staff had complained that some daycare owners had not agreed to allow the city to do the replacements.