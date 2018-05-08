× Milwaukee Public Schools to break ground on new Vincent H.S. stadium

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will break ground on Vincent High School’s new stadium on Thursday, May 10.

A news release says the new facility will feature synthetic turf for football and soccer and an eight-lane track suitable for Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) events. Other features include:

Eight-lane track suitable for WIAA track events

Regulation field with synthetic turf for football and soccer

Outdoor lighting

Shot put/discus throw stations

New ADA accessible bleachers for 1,200 spectators

Home and away team rooms

Press box

Locker room for game officials

Restrooms

Concession stand

New scoreboard

An entry plaza with MPS high school flags guiding spectators to a new ticket window.

The new stadium is expected to be ready for play in spring 2019. The total project cost estimate for the stadium, including all design, construction and inspection, is $5,656,791. The contract has been awarded to Nicholas & Associates, Inc.

The project is funded through the MPS construction fund and includes dollars carried over from the local tax levy/capital projects fund balance. Funding will also come from district borrowed funds and qualified school construction bonds. Over the next year, MPS will invest more than $11 million in the improvement of its athletic and recreation facilities.