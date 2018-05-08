Milwaukee’s Maier Festival Park to host inaugural Black Arts Fest MKE in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- World Festivals Inc. announced on Tuesday, May 8 that Maier Festival Park will host the inaugural Black Arts Fest MKE. It's slated to be held on Saturday, August 4 -- from noon to midnight.

According to the fest's website, this "annual festival honors African and African-American culture, creating a positive atmosphere that unifies all ages. Black Arts Fest MKE will expose attendees to African and African-American heritage and inspire and strengthen pride in our ancestry. We hope all leave the festival with a greater understanding of our history."

The Miller Lite Oasis, Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Children's Stage and the large grassy area east of the mid-gate will feature a variety of programs. Also, Market Square will feature wares and products aligned with the culture and produced by black-owned business.

