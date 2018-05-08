× Milwaukee’s stop-and-frisk settlement with ACLU balloons to more than $6M

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee aldermen said they were stunned to learn the cost of a proposed settlement with the ACLU of Wisconsin over police stop-and-frisk procedures has ballooned to more than $6 million.

For the second straight week, the Common Council’s Finance committee delayed a vote on the funding, citing concerns over the rising costs.

“I feel like I’m buying a used car and not getting an honest deal here,” said Alderman Michael Murphy, after a Milwaukee Police representative briefed council members Tuesday, May 8 on the costs of a consultant mandated in the proposed deal.

Under the settlement, the city will pay an estimated $3.5 million over five years to Chicago-based consultant Hillard Heintze to oversee changes to stop and search procedures within the Milwaukee Police Department. The lawsuit alleged the department’s search practices unfairly targeted African Americans and Latinos.

Taxpayers will also pay $1.9 million to cover the ACLU’s attorneys’ fees and court costs. City budget officials plan to borrow the money because Milwaukee’s rainy day reserves are low, adding an estimated $1 million in interest.

The trial is scheduled to start on May 21, meaning the council will have to schedule a special meeting before then to approve the funding for the settlement.

Under terms of the settlement, Milwaukee is required to use Hillard Heintze as its consultant. The police representative who briefed aldermen Tuesday said the consulting costs will decline over the five-year period, but will average $700,000 per year.