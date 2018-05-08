Niemann’s have been ‘making homemade candy and ice cream for nearly 100’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Niemann’s Candies & Ice Cream. At Niemann's, they have been making homemade candy and ice cream for nearly 100 years based on family recipes passed down over multiple generations!

About Niemann's (website)

Located in the heart of downtown Wauwatosa, Niemann's has created homemade candy and ice cream since 1919! Using family recipes passed down over multiple generations, Jim Niemann has developed and improved hundreds of creations while allowing the business to maintain it's historical roots! Stop in today to try one of our authentic, homemade treats!