Return to Westeros: Miller Park to hold Game of Thrones Night August 7

KING’S LANDING/MILWAUKEE — Game of Thrones Night returns to Castle Miller Park as the Brewers will battle the Padres on Tuesday, August 7.

“The Brewers of House Milwaukee will send their regards to the Padres from beyond the wall of San Diego in an epic battle for the seven kingdoms,” a news release from the Brewers says. “The Rains of Castamere will be heard loud and clear as Lord Counsell will lead his team onto the battle field in a night that is sure to mesmerize all.”

Tickets for the battle start at $20 per throne. Fans who pay their debts will receive a limited edition Corey Knebel “King in the North” bobblehead. The unique giveaway features All-Star closer Corey Knebel draped in Jon Snow’s cloak with Longclaw in hand.

“Brothers with or without banners, free folk from Braavos, Khaleesis, maesters and all are welcome to use their gold dragons at Brewers.com/themenights, by calling 414-902-4000 or by sending a raven to the Miller Park Box Office — the news release says.

Unfortunately, dragons and direwolves are not permitted at Miller Park.

