MILWAUKEE — Not only is he a bus driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System, Johnel might just be an animal whisperer. He’s had two separate run-ins with wild animals on his route in the last month!

April 11, Johnel and several riders spotted a cat chasing a coyote across a city street. It was captured on camera as well as Johnel’s reaction.

Not one month later, May 7, Johnel was back on his route and this time spotted three deer in the middle of another city street. The deer were seen

With a puzzled, “I can’t believe this happened again” look, Johnel continued on his route.

Watch it here:

It doesn’t appear any animals were harmed on Johnel’s route — however, we’re not so sure about the coyote!