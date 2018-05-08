× Syrian TV reports Israeli attack near capital Damascus

BEIRUT — Syrian state-run media is reporting an Israeli attack near the capital Damascus, saying Syrian air defenses shot down two missiles.

The official news agency SANA says Tuesday night’s attack occurred in the countryside in Kisweh, just south of Damascus. It took place about an hour after President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, calling Tehran a main exporter of terrorism in the region.

An official with the Iran-led axis of resistance said the strike targeted a Syrian army position and caused only material damage. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give official statements.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which almost never confirms or denies airstrikes in Syria.

Iran has vowed to retaliate to recent Israeli strikes in Syria targeting Iranian outposts in the country.