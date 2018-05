× Trial begins for homeless man accused of murdering UW student in Rome

SAUK COUNTY — The trial began Tuesday, May 8 for the homeless man accused of murdering a UW-Madison student studying abroad in Rome.

The body of Beau Solomon, 19, was found in the Tiber River in 2016.

Prosecutors say the suspect, Massimo Galioto, 42, got into a fight with Solomon and then pushed him into the river.

It happened the night Solomon arrived in Rome. He was from Spring Green in Sauk County.