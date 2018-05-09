2nd trial: Man convicted of killing roommates sentenced to 2 life terms, no chance for parole

Robert Tatum

MILWAUKEE — Eight years in the justice system, and a Milwaukee man who killed his two roommates, has been sentenced to two life terms with no chance for parole.

Robert Tatum was set to be sentenced Tuesday, May 8 but time ran out. Wednesday, May 9 he learned his fate — for the second time.

Investigators say Tatum killed his two roommates, Rahim Abdella and Kyle Ippoliti, in 2010. A jury convicted him, but then Tatum appealed.

Rahim Abdella, Kyle Ippoliti

He said he was denied his right to represent himself in court. An appeals court overturned the conviction and Tatum was tried again.

In February, another jury convicted him.

Now, acting as his own lawyer, Tatum will spend two life terms behind bars with no chance for parole.

Robert Tatum

