A party with a purpose: Henderson’s Ride for Hope & Party with the Pack is returning to Port Washington

MILWAUKEE -- It's a party with a purpose! The second annual Henderson's Ride for Hope and Party with the Pack is coming up next month. Former Packers player William Henderson joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it. Henderson's Ride for Hope & Party with the Pack is returning to Port Washington June 15 and 16. The goal is to team up against bullying. All proceeds benefit Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center and other local charities.
About 2nd annual Henderson's Ride for Hope and Party with the Pack (website)
Ansay & Associates and Eric Von Schledorn proudly present the 2nd annual Henderson’s Ride for Hope on Saturday, June 16th.
Friday, June 15th, "Party with the Pack" will feature The Eddie Butts Band and your favorite players in the Bofferding Beer Garden from 5:00 PM-10:00 PM FREE!!!
The 2nd annual Henderson's Ride for Hope will take place on Saturday, June 16th. William Henderson, former Green Bay Packer Fullback, along with fellow players will join for a FAN-tastic bike ride. This event welcomes cycling enthusiasts (60-mile route), casual riders (25-mile route), and the whole family (5-mile route). You can also join the 5K Light for Hope Walk, to help raise money for anti-bullying programs. There will be live entertainment, a children’s area, food and fun for the whole family. Players will be available in the Sargento Autograph Area to sign autographs for a minimal fee.
*Event will go on rain or shine, Players subject to change without notice, no refunds*