A party with a purpose: Henderson’s Ride for Hope & Party with the Pack is returning to Port Washington

MILWAUKEE -- It's a party with a purpose! The second annual Henderson's Ride for Hope and Party with the Pack is coming up next month. Former Packers player William Henderson joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it. Henderson's Ride for Hope & Party with the Pack is returning to Port Washington June 15 and 16. The goal is to team up against bullying. All proceeds benefit Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center and other local charities.

About 2nd annual Henderson's Ride for Hope and Party with the Pack (website)