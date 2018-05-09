Bodycam video shows arrest of man after pursuit; police say they found heroin, cocaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- We're getting a closer look at what happened following a police pursuit in West Allis in March.

Body camera video shows the arrest of Tresean East, 23, on March 22.

Police say he almost hit a squad near 63rd and National, and there was then a short pursuit, reaching speeds of 70 miles-per-hour in a 25 mph zone. Stop sticks were deployed, but the vehicle didn't stop.

At one point, a criminal complaint says the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic -- swerving around it and continuing to drive the wrong way on 60th Street near Walker Street.

The vehicle eventually parked and the driver, later identified as East, fled to an alley.

Police arrested East near 23rd and Juneau, and said he was found with three baggies of heroin and one baggie of cocaine.

He's facing one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin, greater than 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine, greater than five to 10 grams) and fleeing or eluding an officer.

East has a status conference set for May 22. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cash bond was set at $10,500 in this case.