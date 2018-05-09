Brewers’ Josh Hader, Brett Phillips play ‘Fortnite’ on the scoreboard at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Can you imagine playing Fortnite on the big screen? How about a screen as big as the scoreboard at Miller Park?!

That’s exactly what Milwaukee Brewers’ players Josh Hader and Brett Phillips had the opportunity to do in the stands at the ballpark. Brewers’ officials shared video on Wednesday, May 9.

“It is a beautiful day. Give @FortniteGame a break and play outside.” “How about a compromise?” #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/peMh1b8skf — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 9, 2018

Fortnite ” is a game that lets more than one person play at once. The goal? To survive a zombie apocalypse.

It’s very popular, generating more than $125 million in revenue in March alone, mostly from in-game purchases.