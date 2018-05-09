× Carrasco fans 14, goes distance as Indians down Brewers 6-2

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in a complete game, Tyler Naquin and Francisco Lindor homered, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Carrasco (5-1) gave up five hits, walked one and threw 117 pitches. It was his 10th complete game in 149 big league starts.

After surrendering a combined 10 earned runs in his previous two outings, Carrasco was in total control and came within one of his career strikeout high. He also drove in a run with a ninth-inning single.

The Indians broke through against Junior Guerra (2-3) with four runs in the fourth, capped by Naquin’s three-run homer into the second deck in right field. Jose Ramirez led off the inning with a double and scored on Michael Brantley’s single.

Guerra fanned nine in five innings.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel gave up Lindor’s leadoff home run in the seventh. Knebel, who had been on the disabled list since April 5 with a hamstring injury, was activated before the game.

The Brewers scored in the seventh on Travis Shaw’s RBI groundout. They added another run on Jesus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.