Children's Hospital of Wisconsin unveils new specialized license plate that supports its foundation

MILWAUKEE — There’s a new way to make your car stand out and donate to a great cause.

On Wednesday, May 9, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin officials released the new specialized license plate. It features children’s “blue kids” and costs $40.

$25 goes to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation.

Its creators say not only are you helping financially, but you’re also helping spread the word about the life-changing care CHW provides.