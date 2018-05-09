Do you know the warning signs: How you can spot if someone is suffering from a stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- May is American Stroke Month and to help raise awareness stroke survivor Christa Murphy along with Lori Craig join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about why it is so important for women to listen to their bodies and know their risk for heart disease and stroke and what the common symptoms are.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon is coming up on Friday, May 11.

About Go Red for Women (website)