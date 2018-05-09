Do you know the warning signs: How you can spot if someone is suffering from a stroke

MILWAUKEE -- May is American Stroke Month and to help raise awareness stroke survivor Christa Murphy along with Lori Craig join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about why it is so important for women to listen to their bodies and know their risk for heart disease and stroke and what the common symptoms are.
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Luncheon is coming up on Friday, May 11.
About Go Red for Women (website)
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. But we can change that because 80 percent of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.
Go Red For Women encourages women and their families to take action and live a healthier life. Let’s get started. Let’s unite. Together we are stronger and unstoppable. Join us at GoRedForWomen.org and at this year’s Go Red For Women luncheon.