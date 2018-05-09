Driver arrested for OWI, drugs after crashing car into fire hydrant, tree and sign

WEST ALLIS — A 24-year-old from Milwaukee was arrested early Wednesday morning, May 9 on suspicion of OWI-causing injury and possession of cocaine following a crash in West Allis.

According to police, shortly before 1 a.m. a West Allis officer was traveling southbound in the area of 60th Street and Burnham Street when he observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted to turn around and catch up to the vehicle. However, the vehicle continued to increase its speed and the officer was not able to catch up to the vehicle and never activated his emergency equipment to attempt to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle was located in the area of S. 60th St. and W. National Ave., where it had crashed into a fire hydrant, tree and sign.

There were two occupants in the vehicle — and the passenger in the vehicle complained of injuries.

The driver, a 24-year-old from Milwaukee, was arrested on suspicion of OWI-causing injury and possession of cocaine.

The DA’s office will review these charges as well.